Cowboys' Dalton Sturm: Signed by Dallas

Sturm signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The UT-San Antonio product was a dual threat in college and showed plenty of athleticism at his pro day, recording a 10-foot-1 broad jump that would have led all QBs at the Combine. Sturm will require plenty of polish before he's ready to take NFL snaps, but he could stick on the practice squad in 2018.