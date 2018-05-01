Cowboys' Dalton Sturm: Signed by Dallas
Sturm signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The UT-San Antonio product was a dual threat in college and showed plenty of athleticism at his pro day, recording a 10-foot-1 broad jump that would have led all QBs at the Combine. Sturm will require plenty of polish before he's ready to take NFL snaps, but he could stick on the practice squad in 2018.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...