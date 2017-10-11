Wilson was cleared Wednesday of two aggravated assault charges stemming from a July 4 incident in Frisco, Tex., The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson had been facing two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly backed his truck into a woman tailgating at a Fourth of July event and flashing a rifle at another man. Now that he's been cleared of the charges, Wilson isn't expected to be subject to any discipline from the league or the Cowboys, allowing him to continue serving in a starting role at linebacker. Wilson has accrued 11 tackles and has broken up one pass through the Cowboys' first five contests.