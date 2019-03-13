Wilson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson never earned consistent starter snaps in Dallas, but he is expected to take over a starting role in Kansas City, joining Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens to round out the linebacker corps. The 25-year-old posted 37 tackles and a sack in the 2018 season. Sean Lee will likely take over a starting role in Dallas if he can stay healthy.