Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Heading to Kansas City
Wilson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson never earned consistent starter snaps in Dallas, but he is expected to take over a starting role in Kansas City, joining Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens to round out the linebacker corps. The 25-year-old posted 37 tackles and a sack in the 2018 season. Sean Lee will likely take over a starting role in Dallas if he can stay healthy.
