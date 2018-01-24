Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Makes little impact in 2017
Wilson finished the regular season with 35 tackles, including one sack, and a pass defended in 16 games.
He has yet to miss a game in his three-year NFL career, but while Wilson was the starting strong-side linebacker on the depth chart, he actually only started nine games and routinely came off the field in passing situations. With Jaylon Smith expected to take another step forward in 2018, Wilson's role seems unlikely to grow even if Anthony Hitchens departs in free agency.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...