Wilson finished the regular season with 35 tackles, including one sack, and a pass defended in 16 games.

He has yet to miss a game in his three-year NFL career, but while Wilson was the starting strong-side linebacker on the depth chart, he actually only started nine games and routinely came off the field in passing situations. With Jaylon Smith expected to take another step forward in 2018, Wilson's role seems unlikely to grow even if Anthony Hitchens departs in free agency.