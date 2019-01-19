Cowboys' Damien Wilson: Sees decrease in usage in 2018
Wilson made 37 tackles and a sack in 16 games this season.
Wilson added just two tackles over the Cowboys' two playoff games, logging just 10 defensive snaps in each outing. That wasn't a major downgrade from his normal usage, as Wilson averaged just 17.8 snaps in the regular season. He'll be a restricted free agent in March.
