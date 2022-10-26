site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Activated to return
Clark (back) was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday.
Clark underwent a spinal fusion surgery in March and has yet to take the field in any capacity. The rookie is now eligible to make his official NFL debut with Dallas.
