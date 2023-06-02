Clark looks to be locked into one of the top two linebacker spots on the Cowboys defense alongside Leighton Vander Esch, Patrik Walker of the team's website reports.

A fifth-round pick out of LSU last year, Clark would have gone much higher were it not for a back issue that required spinal fusion surgery that jeopardized his rookie season. Instead, he made an impressive recovery and wound up playing 10 games in 2022, and he set a Next Gen Stats record for a linebacker by reaching a top sprint speed of 22.19 mph in his NFL debut while chasing down the Bears' Justin Fields. Dallas has plenty of linebacking talent however, with 2021 fourth-round pick Jabril Cox and 2023 third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown also fighting for snaps -- not to mention Micah Parsons, who could see less action at defensive end this season. Even in a starting role, Clark may not see the snap volume to make a big IDP impact despite his elite speed.