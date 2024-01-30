Clark recorded a career-high 109 tackles (70 solo) while adding three passes defended and a fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

He added eight more stops in a wild-card loss to the Packers. A fifth-round pick in 2022 due to back surgery that significantly impacted his draft stock, Clark looked 100 percent recovered as he played in every game for the Cowboys and took over an every-down role for most of the year. Leighton Vander Esch still has one season left on his contract, but he played only five games in 2023 and would be an easy cut to save cap space, potentially putting the speedy Clark in a starting role right from Week 1 next season.