Clark (back) was designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The designation opens a 21-day window for the rookie to be activated and added to the active roster, something that head coach Mike McCarthy said "everybody is excited about that". Clark underwent a spinal fusion surgery in March and has yet to practice with the team this year after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.