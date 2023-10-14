Clark (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant Saturday and has no injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Clark is coming off his highest defensive snap count of the season in Week 5 against the 49ers when he registered nine tackles in a 42-10 loss. It's unclear when he injured his shoulder but was able to get some limited practice in during the week and is trending towards playing Monday against the Chargers. The 2022 fifth-round pick has 31 tackles (17 solo) in five games this season.