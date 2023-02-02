Clark recorded 47 tackles (29 solo) and two forced fumbles over 10 regular-season games in 2022.
A fifth-round pick in 2022, the LSU star saw his draft stock drop precipitously after an MRI at the combine turned up a herniated disc that required spinal fusion surgery. There was talk Clark might essentially redshirt his first pro campaign, but he made a quick recovery and was able to suit up for the Cowboys by Week 8. The 22-year-old still showed elite speed after his return, and with Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr both free agents this offseason, Clark could move into a starting role in the Dallas defense next season.