Clark (shoulder) was listed as active for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Clark was limited for all three of Dallas' practices leading up to this Week 5 contest, but he'll ultimately be available as the team's top middle linebacker. The 2022 fifth-round pick has tallied 22 tackles through the first four games of the season.
