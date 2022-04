The Cowboys selected Clark (back) in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery back in late March and is not expected to play in 2022. Prior to the medical problems, the senior was expected to be a possible Day 2 selection after leading the entire SEC in tackles (135). The LSU product was a full-time starter for just one season, but he's a solid and explosive athlete when healthy.