Clark (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Clark began the season with a substantial role on Dallas' defense but has slipped into a special teams role since Week 8. Overall, he saw his defensive snaps drop from 741 in 2023 to 159 in 2024, and he'll close the campaign in disappointing fashion as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Surprisingly inactive Monday•
-
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Leading tackler Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Piles up seven tackles in loss•
-
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Sits with sore knee•
-
Cowboys' Damone Clark: Career-high 109 tackles in 2023•