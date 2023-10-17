Clark recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Monday's win over the Chargers.

With Leighton Vander Esch (neck) sidelined, Clark led the Cowboys in tackles on the night while playing a season-high 60 defensive snaps. Over the last four games, the 2022 fifth-round pick has racked up 33 stops, putting him on the IDP radar in deeper formats. Clark is still looking for his first career INT or sack, however, and the lack of splash plays does limit his fantasy upside.