Clark recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars.
The 2022 fifth-round pick saw a season-high 52 defensive snaps after Leighton Vander Esch (shoulder) left in the first quarter and didn't return, and Clark took advantage of the opportunity to lead the Cowboys in tackles. Vander Esch's injury doesn't seem to be as serious as initially feared, but if he's sidelined for a Week 16 contest against the Eagles, Clark would likely move into the starting lineup, and his speed could be an asset as Dallas tries to contain Jalen Hurts.