Clark recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The second-year linebacker led Dallas in tackles while reaching double digits in a game for the second time this season. Clark has emerged as a reliable IDP asset since Leighton Vander Esch (neck) landed on IR, piling up 25 tackles over the last three games, but he's still looking for his first career NFL sack or interception to add some splash plays to his fantasy floor.