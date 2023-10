Clark (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Clark, who played a season-high 45 defensive snaps for Dallas in Week 5, picked up the shoulder injury. He'll get two more chances to practice in full before Monday's game at the Chargers, but with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) expected to go to the injured reserve list soon, the Cowboys now have a precarious situation at linebacker on their hands ahead of Week 6.