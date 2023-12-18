Clark recorded a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

The Cowboys' defense spent more time on the field than usual as the offense's road woes continued, and Clark took advantage by producing double-digit tackles for the third time this season. The second-year linebacker needs just six more stops for the first 100-tackle campaign of his career, a mark he could reach in Week 16 against the Dolphins, but his lack of splash plays limits his IDP upside -- Clark has zero sacks or INTs in 24 career NFL games.