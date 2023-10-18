Clark recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in the Cowboys' Week 6 win over the Chargers Monday night.

The linebacker also registered a QB hit on Justin Herbert, his first of the season. Over the last four games, Clark has 33 tackles (22 solo) and leads the team with 39 on the season. He's going to be relied upon even more while Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is on injured reserve.