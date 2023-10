Clark recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

The second-year linebacker saw a season-high 45 snaps on defense, in part because Leighton Vander Esch (neck) exited the game in the second half after a collision with Micah Parsons. Clark has racked up 25 tackles over the last three games despite averaging just 35 defensive snaps a week, and if Vander Esch is sidelined for a Week 6 tilt against the Chargers, Clark could be poised for a breakout IDP performance.