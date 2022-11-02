Clark saw his first action of the season in Sunday's win over the Bears, picking up six tackles and logging a top speed of 22.19 mph while chasing down Justin Fields -- setting a new Next Gen Stats record for a linebacker in the process, the Cowboys' official website reports.

The LSU star fell to the fifth round of the 2022 draft due to a back injury that required spinal fusion surgery, and it was feared he might miss his entire rookie season. Instead of redshirting, however, Clark was ready to go for Week 8, and while he was initially set to see special-teams duties in his first taste of NFL action, an injury to Anthony Barr (hamstring) opened the door for him to get reps on defense as well. The previous NGS record for top speed recorded by a linebacker was held by Micah Parsons, so the Cowboys may now have the fastest LB group in the entire league. Dallas will be on bye in Week 9, giving Clark more time to learn the nuances of coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme, but after his impressive NFL debut he could see a significant role in the second half.