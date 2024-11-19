Clark (coach's decision) is inactive for Week 11 against Houston on Monday Night Football, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Clark was a starter last season and began this year logging a healthy amount of defensive snaps, but be played only on special teams in Weeks 8 and 9 before notching 31 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in Week 10. He wasn't tagged with an injury designation this week, so his inactive status Monday appears to be a coach's decision. Nick Vigil entered Monday deemed questionable with a foot injury, but he's active and will likely soak up extra snaps in Clark's absence.