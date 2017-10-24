The Cowboys released Moore on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Moore was let go to make room on the 53-man roster for Mike Nugent, who will be filling in as the kicker with Dan Bailey (groin) expected to miss multiple games. After serving a two-game suspension to open the 2017 campaign, Moore ended up appearing in three games for the Cowboys, logging five total tackles.

