Moore has been suspended for the first two games of the upcoming season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Moore will consequently miss the Cowboys' Week 1 tilt against his former team, the Giants. Although Dallas' defensive line is currently carrying no shortage of lingering injuries, it's worth wondering whether Moore's suspension will put his regular season roster spot in jeopardy. A 2013 third-round pick, Moore boasts 10 career sacks and has played for three teams over the past two seasons.