Cowboys' Damontre Moore: Suspended two games
Moore has been suspended for the first two games of the upcoming season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Moore will consequently miss the Cowboys' Week 1 tilt against his former team, the Giants. Although Dallas' defensive line is currently carrying no shortage of lingering injuries, it's worth wondering whether Moore's suspension will put his regular season roster spot in jeopardy. A 2013 third-round pick, Moore boasts 10 career sacks and has played for three teams over the past two seasons.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...