Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Avoids injury report

Bailey (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Perhaps as a way to excuse Bailey's two misses from 50-plus yards Sunday against the Giants, owner and general manager Jerry Jones noted Tuesday that a hamstring concern was afflicting the kicker. By avoiding the injury report entirely Wednesday, Bailey erased any doubt about his ability to play Week 15 at Oakland, who has given up the second-most points to kickers this season.