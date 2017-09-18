Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Connects on 56-yarder Sunday
Bailey was successful on both his extra points and his only field-goal attempt from 56 yards in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
While the Cowboys offense mostly struggled, Bailey did well with his limited opportunities in the thin Denver air. He's perfect through two games to begin the season, but he'll need a better performance from Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott to post better numbers next week in Arizona.
