Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Enjoys healthy offseason

Bailey said this offseason that he feels great and is 100 percent healthy, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 30-year-old kicker missed five field goals over the final four weeks of last season, enduring the first true slump of an otherwise impressive career. He still ranks second on the all-time list for career field-goal percentage, so there's not much reason to think the Cowboys would consider replacing him in 2018 unless he looks absolutely terrible. The team did bring in Brett Maher from the CFL, but he'll likely just serve as injury insurance for Bailey during the preseason. A bounce-back season from Dak Prescott would go a long way toward restoring Bailey to fantasy relevance.