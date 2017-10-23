Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Expected to miss time
Bailey is expected to miss "several weeks" with a groin strain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
We'll await official confirmation of such an outcome, but those who had been relying on Bailey in fantasy lineups are advised to seek a replacement for him in advance of Week 8. Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Cowboys are expected to work out kickers Mike Nugent, Jason Myers, Sam Irwin Hill and Younghoe Koo.
