Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Expects to suit up Thursday

Bailey (groin), who is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Chargers, expects to play, David More of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Hopefully I'll be back out there," Bailey said Wednesday. "I mean, I had a good week in practice last week, obviously kicked before the game Sunday just to get the work in, so I'm feeling pretty good."

Indeed, the first inkling Bailey was trending toward a return happened prior to Sunday's loss to the Eagles, when he attempted field goals during pregame warmups. He proceeded to practice on a limited basis this week, but his availability Week 12 may come down to a game-time decision. Even if he ends a four-game absence Thursday, his replacement, Mike Nugent, may still be active as an insurance policy.