Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Expects to suit up Thursday
Bailey (groin), who is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Chargers, expects to play, David More of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Hopefully I'll be back out there," Bailey said Wednesday. "I mean, I had a good week in practice last week, obviously kicked before the game Sunday just to get the work in, so I'm feeling pretty good."
Indeed, the first inkling Bailey was trending toward a return happened prior to Sunday's loss to the Eagles, when he attempted field goals during pregame warmups. He proceeded to practice on a limited basis this week, but his availability Week 12 may come down to a game-time decision. Even if he ends a four-game absence Thursday, his replacement, Mike Nugent, may still be active as an insurance policy.
More News
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...