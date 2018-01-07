Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Finishes 2017 in slump

Bailey finished an injury-plagued regular season having connected on only 75 percent (15-for-20) of his field-goal attempts while missing the first two extra points of his NFL career.

All seven of those misses came in the final four games of the season, and it's fair to wonder whether Bailey rushed back too soon from a groin injury that kept him out of action from Weeks 8-11. The normally reliable kicker will get the whole offseason to heal and correct any bad habits that crept into his technique down the stretch, and he should be back to his usual self in 2018.