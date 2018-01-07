Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Finishes 2017 in slump
Bailey finished an injury-plagued regular season having connected on only 75 percent (15-for-20) of his field-goal attempts while missing the first two extra points of his NFL career.
All seven of those misses came in the final four games of the season, and it's fair to wonder whether Bailey rushed back too soon from a groin injury that kept him out of action from Weeks 8-11. The normally reliable kicker will get the whole offseason to heal and correct any bad habits that crept into his technique down the stretch, and he should be back to his usual self in 2018.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...