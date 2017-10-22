Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Hurts groin Sunday

Bailey injured his right groin and won't return to Sunday's game in San Francisco, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports

It's unclear when exactly Bailey suffered the injury, but his last snap occurred on the kickoff after the Cowboys' second touchdown of the contest. On their next possession, he was in bad enough shape that head coach Jason Garrett opted for a two-point conversion attempt on the team's third TD. Shortly thereafter, safety Jeff Heath handled kickoff duties, but there doesn't appear to be an emergency option on the roster for extra points or field goals. Expect Garrett to touch on Bailey's health after the game, but Dallas may be in the market for a kicker in the near future.