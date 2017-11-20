Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Inching closer toward return
Bailey (groin) was able to test the strength of his leg on field-goal attempts during warmups Sunday prior to the Cowboys' 37-9 loss to the Eagles, Matthew Martinez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "I'm definitely better than I was," Bailey said after the game. "It's still kind of a day-to-day thing."
Bailey missed his fourth straight game in Week 11, with veteran Mike Nugent once again handling kicking duties for the Cowboys. Nugent has been a capable replacement with a 7-for-9 mark on field-goal tries and an 8-for-8 success rate on extra points, and could stick on the Cowboys' roster to handle longer kicks and kickoffs if Bailey's leg isn't at optimal strength once the latter is deemed ready to return. Before Bailey's status for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Chargers is determined, however, the Cowboys will likely want to see how he fares during practices this week.
