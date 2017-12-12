Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Kicking with ailing hamstring

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Bailey is tending to a hamstring injury at the moment, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A groin concern forced Bailey to the sideline for four games earlier this season. In three outings since he returned, he hasn't had much problem with extra points, connecting on eight of nine, but field goals have been a different story. While he's made both kicks from less than 30 yards, he missed a pair from 50-plus yards Sunday against the Giants. The ailment may force the Cowboys to be more aggressive in enemy territory, perhaps whittling down the number of potential attempts from distance.