Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Likely out at least four weeks

Bailey (groin) is expected to miss at least four weeks, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was a bit more optimistic earlier this week, saying Bailey would miss at least a couple weeks. It now seems likely he'll be out until some point in December, leaving Mike Nugent as the Cowboys' kicker for an extended period.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories