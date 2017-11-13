Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Likely out for Week 11

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett doesn't expect Bailey (groin) to return for Week 11 against the Eagles, Troy Hughes of CBS Radio Dallas reports.

The Cowboys expected Bailey to miss at least four weeks, and Sunday's game against Philadelphia would mark this fourth straight absence. Mike Nugent missed a 38-yard field goal attempt in Sunday's 27-7 loss to Atlanta, but he's at least converted all eight of his PAT tries since joining the Cowboys.