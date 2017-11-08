Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Likely to miss more games
Bailey still hasn't received clearance to resume kicking and is expected to need a few more weeks off to recover from a right groin strain, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Bailey was on the field in full pads for the start of practice Wednesday, but it sounds like he'll mostly be limited to conditioning work for the foreseeable future as he waits for the groin to heal. In a radio appearance Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Bailey was "probably looking at another month or so" before he would be able to kick again, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, a timetable that would be longer than what was initially anticipated when the kicker first suffered the injury Oct. 22 against the 49ers. Mike Nugent has converted all seven of his extra-point attempts and four of five field-goal tries through his two games as Bailey's replacement.
