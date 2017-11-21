Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Listed as limited Monday

Bailey (groin) was listed as limited on the Cowboys' estimated injury report Monday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The appearance at Monday's walk-through marked Bailey's first in any capacity since straining his right groin Week 7. With the Cowboys preparing for their annual game on Thanksgiving, he may be on the cusp of a return after testing his leg with field-goal attempts during pregame warmups Sunday, according the Matthew Martinez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Only time, and potentially Wednesday's injury report, will tell whether Bailey is poised to end a four-game absence.