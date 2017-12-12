Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Misses three kicks

Bailey made a 21-yard field goal but missed from 53 and 50 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Giants, when he also missed one of his four extra-point tries.

Bailey entered Sunday's contest with a perfect kicking record this season, evidencing how rare his struggles were. After an uncharacteristic performance, the veteran will aim to straighten things out this Sunday in Oakland.

