Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Nets eight points

Bailey made field goals from 45 and 19 yards while also converting both his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Raiders.

Bailey's 19-yarder with under two minutes remaining ultimately won the Cowboys their eighth game of the season. After a stunning three misses in Week 14, Bailey was back to his usual, reliable self Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories