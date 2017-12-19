Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Nets eight points
Bailey made field goals from 45 and 19 yards while also converting both his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Raiders.
Bailey's 19-yarder with under two minutes remaining ultimately won the Cowboys their eighth game of the season. After a stunning three misses in Week 14, Bailey was back to his usual, reliable self Sunday.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.