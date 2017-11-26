Cowboys' Dan Bailey: No field goals in loss

Bailey attempted no field goals or extra points in the Cowboy's 28-6 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

Bailey returned from his groin injury on Thursday but wasn't able to demonstrate his health, save for two kickoffs. However, the Cowboy's have since released Mike Nugent, which is a sign of confidence in Bailey's health going forward, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Barring further setback he'll be active the rest of the way.