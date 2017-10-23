Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Out 'at least a couple weeks'
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett confirmed Monday that Bailey (groin) would miss "at least a couple weeks," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
As expected Bailey's right groin strain will result in him missing game action, but with the injury seemingly of the short-term variety, it doesn't appear as though he's a candidate for injured reserve. The Cowboys are expected to work out a number of kickers Tuesday and sign one later in the day, with the victor of the job battle likely stepping into immediate fantasy relevance. Bailey had converted seven field goals and 16 extra points in six games prior to succumbing to the injury in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
