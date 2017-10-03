Play

Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Perfect again Sunday

Bailey connected on his only field-goal try and all three of his extra points in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

A two-point conversion attempt on the Cowboys' final scoring drive deprived Bailey of another extra point. He has yet to miss a kick this season, but a somewhat sluggish start for the Dallas offense has its kicker on pace for a career-low 24 made field goals through the first quarter of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories