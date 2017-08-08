Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Perfect in camp so far
Bailey has yet to miss a field goal so far in training camp, DallasCowboys.com reports.
This is nothing new for the 29-year-old, who is second only to the Ravens' Justin Tucker in career field goal accuracy at 89.5 percent. Bailey has averaged 127.2 points through his six NFL seasons, and he doesn't figure to see any kind of letdown in 2017 while riding shotgun for a Cowboys attack built around Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and a formidable offensive line.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Wraps up season with perfect Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Big game Sunday despite two long misses•
-
Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Perfect against Steelers on Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Perfect against the Pack•
-
Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Active Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Active Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...