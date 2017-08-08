Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Perfect in camp so far

Bailey has yet to miss a field goal so far in training camp, DallasCowboys.com reports.

This is nothing new for the 29-year-old, who is second only to the Ravens' Justin Tucker in career field goal accuracy at 89.5 percent. Bailey has averaged 127.2 points through his six NFL seasons, and he doesn't figure to see any kind of letdown in 2017 while riding shotgun for a Cowboys attack built around Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and a formidable offensive line.