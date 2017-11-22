Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Questionable Week 12
Bailey (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Recent trends indicate a return is possible for Bailey. First, he attempted field goals during warmups ahead of Sunday's eventual loss to the Eagles. In ensuing practices, he was listed as a limited participant Monday through Wednesday. A pregame warmup may be the final test to achieving active status Thursday, but if Bailey is held out again, Mike Nugent will handle all the kicking reps for a fifth straight game.
