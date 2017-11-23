Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Returning Thursday

Bailey (groin) is active for Thursday's game against the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Bailey backed up his prediction of a return, which was partly based on his ability to hit field goals before Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Ending a four-game absence, he'll supplant Mike Nugent, who handled all kicking duty in the meantime.

