Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Ruled out again

Bailey (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Bailey will miss a fourth consecutive game, leaving Mike Nugent to handle kicking duties for Dallas. With the Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving, as always, it seems likely Bailey will miss at least one more game.

