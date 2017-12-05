Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Scores eight points

Bailey made a 24-yard field goal and all five of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in last Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins.

Bailey was perfect on the day, recording his first points since returning from a groin injury suffered in Week 7. Undoubtedly one of the league's best kickers when healthy, Bailey will hope the Cowboys offense can put together another strong performance this weekend versus the hapless Giants.