Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Status uncertain for Week 8

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett declined comment Monday when asked if Bailey, who exited Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers with a groin injury, would be out for an extended period, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We'll just find out more [Monday] and see how [Bailey is] doing," said Garrett, according to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site.

With the Cowboys winning comfortably over the 49ers, Bailey's departure from the contest following Dallas' second touchdown ultimately didn't prove costly. In Bailey's stead, the Cowboys turned to safety Jeff Heath to handle placekicking duties for the team's final three extra-point attempts of the day, with Heath converting two of them. More information regarding the extent of Bailey's injury should be made available later Monday, but since there's a distinct possibility that the veteran could be held out of the Week 8 matchup with the Redskins, Garrett relayed that the Cowboys plan to work out some free-agent kickers in the upcoming days as a contingency plan, according to Phillips.