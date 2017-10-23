Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Status uncertain for Week 8
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett declined comment Monday when asked if Bailey, who exited Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers with a groin injury, would be out for an extended period, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We'll just find out more [Monday] and see how [Bailey is] doing," said Garrett, according to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site.
With the Cowboys winning comfortably over the 49ers, Bailey's departure from the contest following Dallas' second touchdown ultimately didn't prove costly. In Bailey's stead, the Cowboys turned to safety Jeff Heath to handle placekicking duties for the team's final three extra-point attempts of the day, with Heath converting two of them. More information regarding the extent of Bailey's injury should be made available later Monday, but since there's a distinct possibility that the veteran could be held out of the Week 8 matchup with the Redskins, Garrett relayed that the Cowboys plan to work out some free-agent kickers in the upcoming days as a contingency plan, according to Phillips.
More News
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...