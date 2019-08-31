Ross will be placed on injured reserve Saturday and miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The defensive tackle suffered a hand injury in practice at the beginning of the week, but it's not clear when the shoulder injury occurred. Ross was headed for a rotational role in the Cowboys' front seven at best, but the move to IR does make it more likely impressive UDFA Daniel Wise will find a spot on the 53-man roster.